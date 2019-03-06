Big day on the green for charity

ANOTHER day of success was seen last week, when 92 participants took to the green for the Rotary Club of Shepparton Central’s annual Charity Golf Day, which helped to raise in excess of $25,000.

23 teams of four gathered at the Shepparton Golf Club to enjoy a day on the green and be treated to breakfast, lunch and a raffle, with entertainment provided by special guest and Australian ex-cricketing legend, Wayne Phillips all of which raised funds for GV Health.

Some $18,000 of the funds raised is set to go toward several educational scholarships in nursing across GV Health.

Golf Day chairman, Rob Kelly said, “This year we saw more raised than last year which is fantastic.

“Everybody had a ripper day. We even had a pancake hole where we had rotary members making pancakes for players teeing off at that hole.

“We’d like to thank our 20 volunteers and our major sponsors Quicklift, Audi/Darryl Twitt and Specsavers for their support this year, as well as the Good Guys who was one of many who provided a prize for the raffle.”

GV Health Foundation director, Carmel Johnson said, “GV Health is so grateful for the ongoing support we get from the rotary club and broader community through this event.

“It has enabled us to enhance our patient care and we hope this will continue going forward through ongoing support.”