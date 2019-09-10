Big ideas for small spaces

If you are renting, moving into your first home, or just simply downsizing, you may find yourself or one of the rooms in your house completely strapped for space.

Thankfully, there are several great design and interior ideas to help expand the feel of your area without needing to knock down walls. Here is a list of five big ideas which will help expand the feel of your small space:

Use multi-purpose furniture

When dealing with small rooms, every single centimetre of space needs to be fully utilised. The best way to achieve this is by purchasing or designing furniture with many uses: the right couch can double as storage space, a dining table can convert into an office space, an ottoman could become a toy box.

Hang long curtains

When you hang curtains close to the ceiling, it gives the illusion of tall windows and can make your room appear larger. Avoid darker colours and stick with light, airy fabrics to help brighten the room.

Mirror mirror

This is a classic renovation trick used by all professional stylists and interior designers. You can almost double the size of your room by introducing strategically placed mirrors and if you don’t want to put a hole in the wall, simply prop it against the wall from the floor.

Paint lighter colours

Dark spaces can feel claustrophobic. One of the simplest and most effective ways to expand your small space is by introducing lighter colours, either to the walls, flooring or furniture.

Utilise vertical space

Take advantage of all the available space in your room by using hanging floating shelves. Look for gaps in your walls where you can take a display off the floor and hang it from the wall.