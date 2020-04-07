Big plans ahead for Rochester

A small passionate committee of local residents have teamed up to put together a plan for Rotary Park in Rochester.

The Rochester Business Network, with help from the Campaspe Shire Council and the Bendigo Bank’s Community Economic Development Plan funding have put together a space that aims to capture the imagination of both locals and tourists, with a nature-based play space.

The plan consists of a total redevelopment of Rotary Park to bring in nature and a safe place for children and adults to enjoy in the centre of town. The draft plan sees local landmarks throughout the park that explore the history, environment and culture surrounding the town. There will be three play areas for the kids to explore and have fun on, a couple of picnic areas, a free library and lots of seating areas.

The committee is now looking for feedback on the draft plan, which can be found on the ‘Rochester Community Playspace in Rotary Park’ Facebook page. The plans can also be viewed in Majors SUPA IGA window with feedback sheets near the trolleys.