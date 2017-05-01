Big savings at heating and moving sale Nicholise Garner

THE Hot and Cold Shop is welcoming the cooler months with their annual massive three-day sale to be held in-store from Friday, April 28, Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30.

Customers will save on gas log fires, wood fires, space heaters, gas ducted heating and electric heating with leading brands including Coonara, Rinnai, Braemar, Brivis, Cannon, Regency, Stiebel Eltron, Bosch, Mitsubishi, Jindara, Scandia, Pacific Energy and Real Flame Kelvinator, Archer, Arrow and Heat Charm.

Hot and Cold Shop director, Paul Marshall said, “Our three-day sale is a great way to kick-start the heating season and our suppliers have come on board with some fantastic savings.

“We are now also the home of Coonara wood heating and ESSE combustion stoves, which are new to Shepparton and will be offering great savings in order to sell as much of our stock as possible in time for our move up the road. During our moving sale, as well as the opportunity to save on leading brands, there will also be discounts offered on display stock.”

The Hot and Cold Shop has been a part of Shepparton for over 30 years and the friendly and knowledgeable team is available to help with all of your heating needs as well as free on-site quotes, installation and after sales support.

Call in over the three days to see the extensive showroom at the Hot and Cold Shop, Shop 2, 7955 Goulburn Valley Highway, Kialla, phone 5823 1955 or visit www.hotandcoldshop.com.au