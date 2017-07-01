Big things for Shepparton Editor

A TOURISM and events luncheon held by Greater Shepparton City Council on Monday put the spotlight on the many big things happening or about to happen in Shepparton, which are continuing to put the region on the map.

The events and topics discussed included the Shepparton Art Museum, the Economic Development Tourism and Major Events Strategy, major events for 2017/2018, the new Shepparton Sports Precinct, the bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games and the Major Event Planner was launched.

Greater Shepparton City Council Economic Development Manager, Geraldine Christou said, “It was great to see just over 120 people in attendance.

“The industry luncheon was a great opportunity to get local business together to hear what’s going on for the Greater Shepparton visitor economy and how they can leverage this growing industry.

“Our vision is for Greater Shepparton to be a premium regional destination to live, work, visit and invest and our team are working hard collaboratively with the industry to deliver on a number of key game changing projects.”