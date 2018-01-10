Big things to come Editor

2017 was a monumental year for SAM. Amidst the announcement of funding for a new purpose built gallery, the art hub presented 19 exhibitions, commissioned 11 new works, printed 3 publications including the first collection book in over 30 years. SAM showcased the work of 145 artists, 60 public programs, and made big strides in education and public programming, including the development of the SAM Scholars program and an after school Art Club for primary school children.

Now that the hour hand has ticked over into the new year, SAM is set to create history with demolition works at the site of the new SAM to commence in the coming weeks along with detailed designs to be completed in March, construction designs by August and building works to commence in late 2018.

All the while, SAM will continue to showcase our best and brightest local, national and international artists with their first quarterly program for January to April now available, full of engaging and inspiring exhibitions and activities for people of all ages.

Shepparton Art Museum Director, Rebecca Coates said, “We’ve just announced a major collection rehang to open in March showcasing recent acquisitions – Ever-present, with a focus on Indigenous work in the collection, and Intimate Realities, which will feature works that invite people to engage with them on a more intimate level.

Our current summer exhibition, Cover Versions will be running until Sunday 14 January, so do pop in if you’re yet to see it! And in February, we are hosting a fun exhibition of soft sculpture – Soft Core, developed for the whole family to enjoy.

“We’re also pleased to announce the SAM Education Lab, which will see students work with Melbourne-based artist, Masato Takasaka over the course of six weeks, as part of SAM Local in late March.”

For more information on any of the programs available at SAM visit www.sheppartonartmuseum.com.au/programs-and-events