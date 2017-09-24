Biodiversity grants announced for Shepparton groups David Lee

THE Andrews Labor Government has announced an additional $4M in community biodiversity grants funding for 110 projects across the state as part of its support for the Biodiversity On-ground Action program.

Member for Northern Victoria, Mark Gepp said local community initiatives, such as the ‘Breathing Life into the Bushland’ and the renewal of threatened plant conservation projects along the Broken-Boosey-Nine Mile Creek system, will receive part of the $4M in funding to help protect, improve and expand habitats for Victoria’s native plants and animals.

Friends of the Australian Botanic Gardens Shepparton will receive a $29,092 community biodiversity grant to help them conserve and improve the significant urban bushlands of the Australian Botanic Gardens in Shepparton.

Goulburn Valley Environment Group will receive $44,945 in community biodiversity grant to enable themto re-assess the status of habitats and species’ populations along the Broken-Boosey-Nine Mile Creek system and other reserves in the eastern Northern Plains.

Mr Gepp said, “Many people within our rural communities are already hard at work helping protect and preserve local native flora and fauna.

“In the last year many dedicated local community groups inNorthern Victoriahelped to reduce threats and improve the survival of threatened species.

“The Government is committed to biodiversity and encourages Victorians to learn more and participate in their local community,” Mr Gepp said.

Community Biodiversity Grants of up $50,000 each have been allocated to 110 projects across Victoria.