Blood cancer battle a tough ordeal David Lee

THE last 12 months have been tough on the local Hand family while standing by the side of their son, 23 year old, Alistair, who has been battling Leukaemia, and with a new analysis showing that the burden on families and sufferers is growing.

Having been diagnosed in January last year, Alistair’s journey has been a long, tiring and tough one, with he and his family taking more than 30 round trips to Melbourne and living in four different ‘homes’ during the treatment to save Alistair’s life so far.

Alistair said, “After I was diagnosed, my family and I spent three months in Melbourne. I was put into the Olivia Newton-John Centre and spent a great deal of time in what they call the ‘bubble,’ which is an eight room isolated area that has been designed to prevent against attacks on low immune systems.

“I went through three rounds of chemotherapy from February 8 until the end of March, and during that time mum, dad and I went to and from the hospital, to accommodation provided by the Leukaemia Foundation in Melbourne and to and from Shepparton several times.

“At the end of March they found I had a genetic mutation called Runx1. I was the first person in Australia to be tested and for it to have shown a positive reading. This gene mutation means there is a higher chance of the Leukaemia coming back and so I then had to have a stem cell transplant.

“They found a few donors overseas who were a match. Mine ended up coming from London. There were more donors overseas because when they donate blood, they automatically get put on the donor registry list and have to opt-out of it if they don’t want to be on it. Here in Australia, we have to opt-in to be on the list.

“On July 6, I went back to Melbourne to have the transplant, but before they could do that, I had another high dose of chemo.

“Since coming home in October, I have had to travel to Melbourne weekly for tests, which has now changed to fortnightly, but there have been a few complications over the past few months and I have had to go back between my regular visits.

“Everything has been living day-by-day. We can’t really commit to anything and it’s hard to make plans looking ahead too far, because you just don’t know what will happen.

“I am in remission at the moment, but it has been hard. I can’t imagine what it would be like not being able to have my family there with me. It would be so tough on those who couldn’t be there as much as my family have been able to.

“I have also had some great support from my mates, who organised a few events to help raise quite a bit of money. In March last year, 20 of my mates shaved their head to raise funds and there have been a few other events held that have helped. I still have a long way to go, but I am so grateful for everyone who has stood by me and to the Leukaemia Foundation for their support.”