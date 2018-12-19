Blood donors needed for Australia’s biggest secret Santa

MORE than 180 Shepparton blood donors are needed between December 21 and January 7 for Australia’s Biggest ‘Secret Santa’ exchange this Christmas.

The donors are needed to prevent a possible shortage of blood stocks vital to the treatment of cancer patients.

To celebrate this Secret Santa exchange, blood donors who give blood or platelets this December will receive a text message to let them know where their Secret Santa gift was sent. They’ll also receive a Christmas gift tag to give to a loved one saying they’ve donated blood on their behalf.

Blood Service spokesperson, Shae Smith urged locals to give blood, saying it was the most important Secret Santa they’ll ever do.

“If Secret Santa is about giving anonymous gifts, designed to make someone’s day, then blood donation really is Australia’s ultimate Secret Santa exchange.

“Blood will be needed by road accident patients, pregnant mums, cancer patients and even premature babies every day this Christmas and New Year’s.

To make an appointment to give blood or find out more about Australia’s Biggest Secret Santa, call 13 14 95 or visit donateblood.com.au