Blowing up a storm

New local author, David James has recently released his first effort at an illustrated children’s book, titled ‘Calm of the Storm’.

The book calls on the five senses to walk a child through the positive and fun things a storm can bring while encouraging the child to look for the bird on each page.

David said, “The inspiration for the book came from my 2-year-old son. I was sitting at home and thinking about how I didn’t want him to be afraid of storms and like a flash of lightning, the story began to unfold.

Calm of the Storm is available by contacting the author directly by searching d.j.author.official on facebook.

David James is the nom de plume of David Lee who will be well known to readers of the The Adviser as a former senior writer with the paper.