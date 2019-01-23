Bob the Minion is visiting Bunnings!

WHEN celebrities stop off in Shepparton, we promise you’ll always be the first to know. This Sunday, January 27, make a byway toward Benalla Road and bounce down to Bunnings Warehouse Shepparton for the brilliant opportunity to meet international sensation Bob the Minion.

The Despicable Me 3 character will be making a special in-store appearance for one-day only as part of Bunnings Warehouse’s family weekend event.

For kids, there is a breadth of entertainment and activities on offer between 11am and 2pm, including pedal karts, games, kids craft, snow cones, face painting and sand pit.

Bunnings Shepparton operations manager, Sheridan Fairless said, “This Australia Day long weekend, head over to Bunnings for a family fun day with loads of free activities. You don’t need to book ahead or anything; just rock up on the day to get the chance to meet Bob the Minion.”

For further information, drop into Bunnings Warehouse Shepparton, 90-94 Benalla Road, Shepparton or phone 5825 7200.