Book captures important part of region’s success

NOSTALGIA is certainly making a comeback in popularity when it comes to local history, and that was easy to see at last week’s official book launch of ‘Worth Preserving 100 Years of SPC.’

The book has 263 pages filled with the tale of how SPC came about, the people who helped establish it and detailed stories from individuals throughout the company’s history over the past centenary.

SPC managing director, Reg Weine said, “It’s important to capture the history. This book is a beautiful legacy to leave for the next generation and it really celebrates some of those individuals who have contributed to the success of SPC for the last 100 years.”

Author of the book from Mountstephen Publishing, Jenny Mountstephen said, “It was great working on this book. We had people coming in with their anecdotes, which helped it come alive.

“The interviews I carried out and seeing these people being so transparent with their stories was fantastic.

“It was wonderful and I met so many interesting people. Everyone knows SPC and this is just very special.”

You can pick up a copy of the book at Collins Booksellers on Maude Street in Shepparton.