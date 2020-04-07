Booking required for immunisation services

With the pandemic taking hold of almost everything, it is now even more important to be thinking about immunisations.

Greater Shepparton City Council has modified the way immunisations are conducted with appointments a necessity to minimise the risks associated with COVID-19 and to comply with restrictions in relation to gatherings.

Environmental Health Team Leader, Lisa Eade said, “If a baby or child is being immunised this includes the nurses, one adult, and of course the child. Please do not bring other family or carers to the session.”

If you are unwell (have a fever, cough and shortness of breath), have travelled overseas in the last 14 days or have been in close contact with someone who has a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19, please do not attend a session.

More information on immunisation services can be found on the website greatershepparton.com.au or contact Council’s Customer Service team on 5832 9700.