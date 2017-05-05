Boost for local CFA volunteers David Lee

CFA VOLUNTEERS in the Greater Shepparton region will receive a $125,000 funding boost, as part of the Andrews Labor Government’s $15M Emergency Services Volunteer Sustainability (ESVS) program.

The Mooroopna CFA fire station will receive $20,000 in funding to upgrade its car park, complete a boundary fence and install better lighting facilities.

Seven other brigades in the area will also upgrade their stations including Arcadia, Karramomus, Caniambo, Cosgrove/Pine Lodge, District 22, Dookie and Kialla and District.

The funding boost will help with equipment purchases such as hoses and pumps, facility upgrades including power works, as well as training.

Minister for Emergency Services, James Merlino said, “As the first line of defence in times of emergency, our volunteers do an outstanding job keeping our communities safe.

“With the very real risk of bushfires in this region, it’s vital our brigades have the equipment, facilities and training they need get on with the job.”