Boy’s and men’s style expands Nicholise Garner

EXPANDING men’s fashion, the guys are Joe Paul Menswear are making their mark in Shepparton and surrounds. Having opened their business recently, they are thrilled at the response they’ve received and have decided to expand their range.

Previously ‘Man to Man,’ Joe Paul Menswear is the brainchild of Joe Cáre and Paul Kapsalis who were co-workers in ‘Man to Man’ for over five years.

It’s very obvious that in dropping the franchise and launching their new business just six months ago, Joe and Paul are enjoying a real freedom in their creative expression as they pick and choose styles and assortments of garments to suit their own flair for fashion and style.

Joe Paul Menswear business owner, Joe Cáre said, “We’re really happy with how the business is headed and we have recently decided to widen our range of men’s casual wear as well as open a new range of boys clothing from sizes seven to 13.

“We’ve sourced excellent long fit tees, twisted leg jeans, a range of denim shorts and jeans and more. We also have gift vouchers available in-store for anyone who doesn’t quite know what to choose for their loved ones.”

Drop in to Joe Paul Menswear at 202 Maude Street Mall in Shepparton and have a look at their new range of boy’s and men’s clothes in stock.