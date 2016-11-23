Braving the salon scissors to support cancer sufferers David Lee

FOUR young local girls have made what some might considered to be the ultimate sacrifice, having their hair chopped off to enable children suffering from cancer and Alopecia Arecta the chance to enjoy beautiful locks of their own once more.

Catryn Sutherland, Isabelle Hernan, Tabitha Von Egmond and Cassie Sutherland braved the salon scissors at GOTAFE’s Hair and Beauty Hairdressing Salon on Friday last week, each of them watching as years of hair growth was cut from their heads.

GOTAFE Hair and Beauty Hairdressing Salon hairdressing trainer, Rosa Mandaradoni said, “The idea came about after Isabelle saw her aunty lose her battle with cancer and she asked what happens to kids with cancer and so she put her hand up to have her hair cut off and we put a call out to see if anyone else wanted to get on board. We had three more make the decision to donate their hair.

“The hair will be provided to Variety Children’s Charity who will make them into wigs for children who have lost their hair due to cancer treatment.

“It’s quite emotional. We are glad to be able to get involved and we’re looking at doing it again next year.”