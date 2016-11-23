Brazen theft David Lee

Local statues stolen

THE façade of the former Empire Trading on Benalla Road in Shepparton hasn’t been looking quite right lately, after the four giant Buddha and Shiva statues that once stood decorating the front of the building were stolen recently.

The lava stone statues, which are worth $1,195 each, had been a permanent feature of the Shepparton business for 14 years, with former Empire Trading owners, Lesa Hall and Geoff Shiell devastated that someone could carry out the brazen act.

Lesa and Geoff said, “When we put them in, we made sure that they couldn’t be easily taken. They were fixed to the base and had a steal rod going up underneath them. So to get them out without breaking them, they would need to be lifted upwards first. It would’ve had to have been more than one person and would have had to have a crane of some sort.

“It surprises me that an operation of this was not noticed by anybody. Surely someone saw something.

“It would have happened sometime between October 15 and November 8, which is when we discovered they were missing.”

If anybody has information on the whereabouts of the statues or the offender/s who took them, contact Shepparton Police on 5820 5777.