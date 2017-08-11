Breakfast served on wheels David Lee

A DELIGHTFUL breakfast was served on wheels at Shepparton Villages last week, at the launch of the new pop-up food van.

The van, which was donated to Shepparton Villages by the Shepparton South Rotary Club, was refurbished and will now be operating each weekday from 6:30am until 1:30pm at Maculata Drive, selling food and drinks.

Shepparton Villages is using the food van as a fundraiser, serving the tradies on site at its new 120 bed, $34M development at Tarcoola.

Shepparton Villages CEO, Kerri Rivett said, “During peak times on this build, there will be upwards of 100 tradies working on this fabulous new two storey facility and we thought what better way to raise some money than to feed them.

“We’ve got big plans long term, and the van will be a wonderful fundraiser and community project over the next few years,” Kerri said.

Shepparton South Rotary Club member, Clyde Young said, “We used to run this van 20 years ago first at International Villages and then at Queens Gardens.”

Shepparton South Rotary Club member, David Groves said, “We had some good times working in this van.”