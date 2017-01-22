Breast care nurses to stay with GV Health David Lee

TWO McGrath breast care nurses will stay on at GV Health for the next four years thanks to the securement of on-going funding.

The federal funding, which is part of the Coalition Government’s $20.5M commitment to fund 57 McGrath Breast Care nursing positions across Australia, will ensure GV Health retains Michelle Parish and Kerry Patford.

Federal Member for Murray, Damian Drum MP said, “A cancer diagnosis not only affects one person, it affects entire families and communities.

“This important funding will ensure breast cancer patients in the Goulburn Valley continue to receive high quality support from GV Health’s McGrath breast care nurses, Michelle Parish and Kerry Patford.

“I’m delighted these nurses can continue their important work in the Goulburn Valley.

“Ms Parish is based in Shepparton and treats approximately 600 in- and out-patients. Ms Patford is based in Benalla and travels throughout the Murray electorate to treat patients.”