Breathe new life indoors with plants

INDOOR plants have celebrated a major resurgence in popularity in recent years and if you didn’t live through the 1970s, you might even assume millennials invented the trend.

But houseplants have always been a part of peoples lives, from the days way before #plantstagram. From cleaner air to creative décor, there are many benefits of having indoor plants that go way beyond boasting an Instagram-worthy interior.

With thousands of varieties to choose from, making the leap into indoor plant collecting can be hard. But be warned, once you do start collecting these lovely little green air and serotonin machines, you’ll likely get completely hooked, unable to stop until your home is a forest.

For those willing to breathe new life into their homes, there are quite a number of appropriate and beautiful plants to add to their space. Currently, some of the most popular varieties include the king of all millennial plants, Monstera deliciosa (aka Swiss cheese plant), as well as Devil’s Ivy, Mass Cane, Peace Lily, Bromeliad, Mother-in-law’s Tongue, Rubber Plant and Maidenhair Fern.

Many of these varieties require proper love and care, unlike the cactus and succulent plants that lined your window as a teen. Thankfully, the Internet is a very helpful place for apprentice green thumbs, with fellow gardeners offering up a plethora of helpful hints and advice online.