Brilliant bargains for Boxing Day

SUPER savings will be made across a vast array of stock at the Shepparton Marketplace today during Boxing Day sales.

The annual, post-Christmas sale is typically the largest and most exciting shopping event of the year, with thousands across the region expected to be out and about on the hunt for cheap deals. With copious free parking available, the Shepparton Marketplace is the ideal one-stop destination to find that unbelievable bargain.

Shepparton Marketplace marketing manager, Lyndal Ford said, “This year at Boxing Day we are operating normal trading hours but customers are encouraged to get here early to take advantage of the Boxing Day sales.

“Come down and enjoy the exciting atmosphere and save big with exclusive deals across a range of products in our stores.”

Head down to the Shepparton Marketplace at 110 Benalla Road today to take advantage of Boxing Day sales, or visit www.sheppartonmarketplace.com.au/offers to have a look at what’s on.