Bronze goes to Gulzari for World Skills Nicole Zurcas

AS THE Regional World Skills Competition rolled into town, GOTAFE automotive student, Zaker Gulzari has placed third in the auto body repairs section.

The bronze-winning student is currently working for Woollards Auto Body Works in Shepparton, putting him alongside fellow employee and previous winner, Billy Cowcher who won a state title last year.

The World Skills Competition has proven to be successful amongst GOTAFE students. In 2016 two local students furthered in the competition and represented the region in Melbourne.

This year saw a total of 13 competitions held at GOTAFE’s Shepparton and Wangaratta campuses, showcasing a variety of fields including building, automotive, plumbing, retail baking, hairdressing and beauty therapy.

GOTAFE World Skills project officer, Callum Ross said there was a high level of skill presented from students this year.

Mr Ross said, “The competition is very demanding on the students. It’s stressful and fast paced and requires them to work on a variety of techniques within a specified timeframe, usually around six hours.”

This year’s regional winners will be eligible to attend the national competition held in Sydney next year, while last years winners are moving on to compete in the world competition held in Abu Dhabi.