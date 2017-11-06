Bryan Adams coming to Nagambie David Lee

FRONTIER Touring and Roundhouse Entertainment made a very exciting announcement yesterday, with international superstar, Bryan Adams to take to the stage at the A Day on the Green event for the first time as part of a four show regional tour.

Bryan Adams will be playing at the event held at Mitchelton Wines, Nagambie on Saturday, January 13 and will be joined by special guests, Daryl Braithwaite and Thirsty Merc.

Known the world over for his signature brand of feel-good rock and roll and big ballads, Adams is an icon of epic proportions, with his music achieving number one status in more than 40 countries.

Adams will be touring in celebration of his brand new best-of album, Ultimate (out November 3 via Universal Music Australia). Alongside classic anthems like (Everything I Do), I Do It For You, Please Forgive Me and Summer of ’69, the 21-track album features two brand new songs, Ultimate Love and Please Stay – his first new songs in more than two years.

A sight to be seen on the live stage, Bryan Adams has been touring the world for nearly four decades. Aside from being on the road doing more than 100 concerts a year, he is currently working on writing the songs for the upcoming Pretty Woman musical.

Adams has gathered an impressive collection of accolades over the years, including a Grammy, three Academy Awards, five Golden Globe nominations, American Music Awards, an Ivor Novello Award and countless Juno Awards.

He was also awarded the Order of Canada and the Order of British Columbia – given to him for his contributions to popular music and philanthropic work via his own foundation, The Bryan Adams Foundation.

Tickets go on sale from Friday, November 10 at 12pm AEDT and can be purchased from www.ticketmaster.com.au or by phoning 136 100

For full event details, visit www.adayonthegreen.com.au