Builder chosen for GV Health upgrade David Lee

THE first sod was turned during the announcement of the builder for the $169.5M stage one redevelopment of GV Health last week, which is expected to create 140 jobs at the peak of construction.

Lendlease has been chosen to build the state-of-the-art expansion with a proven track record building modern hospitals, including the new Bendigo Hospital and the Royal Children’s Hospital.

Funded by the Victorian State Government, the redevelopment, expected to be competed by late 2020, will include a new four storey tower with 64 impatient beds, 10 intensive care unit beds, seven operating theatres and a new kitchen and morgue.

A brand new emergency department will double the current capacity, featuring 36 treatment spaces and a 10 bed short stay unit.

There will also be a new women’s and children’s unit, with 10 special care nursery cots, 12 paediatric beds and the maternity department will undergo a refurbishment.

A new Dialysis unit will be built to include 16 treatment spaces, more than doubling the hospital’s current capacity.

Minister for Health, Jill Hennessy said,“Today we are breaking ground and getting on with building a world class new hospital for the Shepparton community. Patients in the Goulburn Murray region will soon be able to access the high quality care they deserve, when they need it most.”

GV Health chief executive officer, Trevor Saunders said the redevelopment is a project all stakeholders are looking forward.

“This redevelopment will ensure GV Health is well on the way to being able to meet the health needs of the Goulburn Valley population.”