Building a 6 year old's dream

BRICK-BY-BRICK, local Burramine boy, 6 year old William Young has built his way one step closer to realising a dream, to be part of the ‘Creative Crew’ for LEGOLAND Discovery Centre.

Set to open soon open in Melbourne on April 16, the LEGOLAND Discovery Centre put a call out for children to send in a video declaring their love for Lego and William has been selected out of applicants from across the state to join the finalists, who will each be vying for one of the 12 spots on the illustrious Creative Crew.

As a part of his potential role, William will attend special VIP days, preview events and one-on-one building classes with unlimited access to the new LEGOLAND Discovery Centre all year. They’ll be the first to test out and explore the attraction and provide key insights throughout the year to help make LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Melbourne as ‘bricktastic’ as possible.

William said, “For the video I made an island with the ocean surrounding it that had boats and cars on it. It took me a few days to make.

“I was excited to be chosen as a finalist. I like Lego a lot. I make a lot of different things. My pirate ship took me a whole day to build.

“Every special occasion I get Lego. I’m running out of room in my bedroom to put it.

“I have been building with Lego since I was three.

“If I get selected, I am looking forward to testing the rides.”

