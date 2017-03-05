Building steeped in a deep history up for tender David Lee

AFTER beginning its life as the location of a general store and post office before becoming the Commonwealth Bank, the building on the corner of Wyndham and High Streets is highly sought after and is currently up for tender.

The original building on the site was opened as Rowe’s General Store, but it holds some interesting historical significance.

During the time of Ned Kelly, word was spread that Ned was heading to Shepparton and so in order to protect the Commonwealth Bank at the time, loopholes (for rifle fire) were provisioned in Rowe’s General Store, which stood diagonally opposite the bank and in the location of where the Commonwealth Bank recently operated from.

It was just prior to 1923 that Mr A. F Rowe’s sons erected the modern brick building that still stands at the location today, which they sold to the Commonwealth Bank and it remained as the site for the bank from 1929 until 2016.

Gagliardi Scott Real Estate director, Rocky Gagliardi said, “This building has a lot of history behind it, and it’s easy to see why it has been so popular due to its high exposure location.

“The 1,053m2 double storey building is surrounded by major financial institutions and according to VicRoads Arterial Route Traffic Volumes in 2015, approximately 11,000 vehicles pass by per day.

“This building offers multiple development options including further subdivision.

“It has created a fair bit of interest since being on the market. We’ve had many enquiries, which could see it become a pub, restaurant, office suites, medical professional office or accommodation.

“We are currently calling for expressions of interest and encourage enquires.”

For further information or to express interest in the property, contact Gagliardi Scott Real Estate on 5831 1800 or drop into 182 High Street, Shepparton.