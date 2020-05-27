Building works will bring more jobs to Shepparton

As we face the biggest economic challenge in generations, and as industry and business find new and innovative ways to adapt, the Victorian Government is playing its part to drive new economic activity – and with it, creating new jobs across the state.

Member for Northern Victoria, Mark Gepp MP today announced the local projects that will be prioritised from the first part of the Victorian Government $2.7B Building Works package – supporting local jobs and driving more investment into the region.

Projects across the Shepparton region to benefit include Greater Shepparton Secondary College with $119 million and Barmah National Park joint management implementation plan.

Mark Gepp said, “Yorta Yorta Traditional Owners and the local community will benefit from $5.75 million to commence implementation of the Barmah National Park joint management plan. The plan will ensure the voices of Yorta Yorta Traditional Owners are central in conserving the park’s environment and cultural values, while supporting local jobs and the local economy.”

The government Building Works package is anticipated to create hundreds of local jobs for construction workers, painters, plasterers, gardeners, engineers, plumbers, electricians, carpenters, maintenance workers, administration staff and many others. More jobs will be created across supply chains, including manufacturing, logistics, transportation, warehousing and retail – while also pumping extra dollars back into the economy.