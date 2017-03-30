Bumper peach season at SPC David Lee

“This is the best season we’ve had in five years”

WHILE the fruit season started late this year, SPC has had a bumper season with its peach production.

With the intake starting on January 25, and the season set to end this week, SPC has processed 18,000 tonnes or 47,000 bins of peaches and has experienced a 12 percent favourable yield.

SPC manufacturing manager, Matt Rogers said, “While tonnage was slightly down on intake this year, we have noticed a favourable yield due to being able to process them at a faster rate.

“This has come about thanks to strong pre-season work and preparation, a lot of planning and thanks to the improved reliability and improved through-put rates it has allowed us to stay up with the fruit.

“There have been points through the season where we were ahead of ourselves.

“We weren’t even close to finishing this time last year.

“The engagement of all staff in the factory has been fantastic this year. Everybody has gone above and beyond, which has helped achieve such a good result.

“This is the best season we’ve had in five years.”