Bundles of help on the way

AROUND 35,000 new parents every year at all Victorian maternity hospitals will start receiving free baby bundles from the Andrews Labor Government starting this July, packed with all the essentials they’ll need to guide them through the first few months and years of their child’s life.

It will help first-time Victorian parents build safe sleeping practices and support their child’s learning and development through regular reading and playtime.

Valued at $150, the bundle comes with a teething ring, nappy bag, safe sleeping bag, a cotton wrap, first aid kit, baby sunhat, toothbrush and a grow suit. A helpful booklet on child safety, health and learning, as well as four picture books will also be included.

The baby bundles are all part of the Labor Government’s $213.7 million plan to give new parents the information, support and care their family needs – with new parenting centres, more maternal and child health nurses and round-the-clock specialist sleep advice.