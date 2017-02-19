Bunnings Shepparton on track for mid 2017 Nicholise Garner

CONSTRUCTION of the new Bunnings Warehouse Shepparton is on track for mid 2017 opening.

Bunnings Warehouse general manager, Andrew Marks said, “The development of the new $53M Bunnings Warehouse Shepparton is currently on schedule for opening in the middle of this year. On-site, the construction of structural steel for the warehouse and nursery is almost complete with roof sheeting underway. Erection of the concrete wall panels is nearing completion.”

The new Bunnings Warehouse Shepparton will be located at 90 Benalla Road and will replace the existing Warehouse at 225 Benalla Road. New intersection works at the entry to the site and the service road, including new traffic signals, are progressing well and all team members will transfer to the new premises

Approximately 50 jobs are expected to be created in the local community following the opening of the Warehouse in mid-2017, offering strong employment opportunities for local Shepparton residents.

Bunnings Warehouse Shepparton will have an approximate total store size of over 18,000 square metres, ensuring an even wider range of products for local customers. The development will include a main warehouse, indoor timber trade sales area, building materials and landscape supplies yard and outdoor nursery, as well as an indoor playground and café.

In line with Bunnings’ commitment to sustainability Bunnings Warehouse Shepparton will implement a number of energy and water saving design features. These design features will include; energy efficient fluorescent and LED lighting, and rainwater harvesting tanks to irrigate the nursery and service the warehouse’s amenities. A solar boosted hot water system will also reduce energy consumption.

Bunnings Warehouse Shepparton will offer a wide range of leading Australian brands and products along with specialised trade supplies to meet the community’s needs, as well as stock a wide range of products to help customers live sustainably by reducing their energy, water and waste consumption. Local customers will enjoy the convenience of the widest range of home improvement and outdoor living products backed by the best service.