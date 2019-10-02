Bushrangers recognised with awards

FOOTBALL stars from across the region were recognised at the Murray Bushrangers’ presentation awards night recently, following a huge NAB League Season.

The John Byrne medal for the under-18s boys best-and-fairest was shared by two local stars, with Shepparton United’s Jye Chalcraft and Congupna’s Jimmy Boyer securing 23 votes each. Second place was awarded to Shepparton Bears’ Cam Wild with 18 votes, followed by the Bears’ Lachie Ash tying for third place alongside Albury’s Ben Kelly on 17 votes.

Talent was also recognised with local players from the Murray Bushrangers’ girls’ side receiving recognitions during the presentation night. Shepparton United’s Kate Adams finished runner-up in the under-18 best-and-fairest count for the Daisy Pearce Medal at 18 votes, with Griffith Swans’ player Abby Favell taking home the prize, polling votes in each of her NAB League games.

Elsewhere, Shepparton United’s Kade Chalcraft received the Trainer’s Award, Shepparton-Notre’s Teagan Brett received the Most Improved Award and Finley’s Ben Ashley-Cooper walked away with the Coaches’ Award.