Business award nominations flow in for customer service, best new business and professional service David Lee

THE 2017 White King-Pental 95.3 Triple M Business Awards is heating up, with nominations flowing in this week for customer service, professional service and best new business.

Dallas Automotive received a nomination under the Customer Service of the Year – Trade Services category, JB Hi Fi received a nomination under the Customer Service of the Year – Retail Services category, Recruitment Select received a nomination under the Business Award – Professional Services category, as was Takeova Security and Jetjas Café received a nomination under the Best New Business – Under Two Years category.

The community has 10 weeks remaining to nominate the region’s businesses under nine categories, which include GV Healthy Workplace, Young Professional Under 30 Years, Visitor Experience of the Year, Customer Service, which incorporates Professional Services, Trade Services and Retail Services, Best New Business Under Two Years, Best Marketing/Advertising Campaign, Entrepreneur of the Year, Apprenticeship/Trainee of the Year and the Business Award, which incorporates Professional Service, Trade Service of the Year and Retailer of the Year.

All businesses within the Greater Shepparton City Council boundary are eligible to be nominated for an award with each award category’s individual set of criteria available on the Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry website.

Nominations can be made in-store at participating businesses, online at www.sheppartonchamber.com.au/awards or via post by sending a completed nomination form to Business Awards, PO Box 364, Shepparton 3630.