Business awards heats up with eight new nominees David Lee

AS we enter into the eighth week of the 2017 White King-Pental 95.3 Triple M Business Awards eight new nominees have ben named, which is the most received in one week so far this year.

Prasanna Yoga received a nomination under the Customer Service of the Year – Professional Services category, Lewis Homes manager, John Dellar received a nomination under the Customer Service of the Year – Trade Services category, Paw Boutique received a nomination under the Customer Service of the Year – Retail Services category, Escape Travel Shepparton received a nomination under the Business Award – Retail Services category, Nourish received a nomination under the Best New Business – Under Two Years category, Fix Muscle Performance owner, Cher Hetherington received a nomination under the Entrepreneur of the Year category, Community Accessability Inc lead program support officer, Jessica Skinner received a nomination under the Young Professional of the Year category and GV Health Dental Services Department dentist, Dr Mohit Tolani also received a nomination under the Young Professional of the Year category.

The community has eight weeks remaining to nominate the region’s businesses under nine categories, which include GV Healthy Workplace, Young Professional Under 30 Years, Visitor Experience of the Year, Customer Service, which incorporates Professional Services, Trade Services and Retail Services, Best New Business Under Two Years, Best Marketing/Advertising Campaign, Entrepreneur of the Year, Apprenticeship/Trainee of the Year and the Business Award, which incorporates Professional Service, Trade Service of the Year and Retailer of the Year.

All businesses within the Greater Shepparton City Council boundary are eligible to be nominated for an award with each award category’s individual set of criteria available on the Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry website.

Nominations can be made in-store at participating businesses, online at www.sheppartonchamber.com.au/awards or via post by sending a completed nomination form to Business Awards, PO Box 364, Shepparton 3630.