Business owner puts mall concept forward David Lee

IT has been the topic of discussion for 20 years, but the concept put forward by Spiire on what to do next with the Maude Street Mall is not the only idea that has been put to council. Another that was developed by local CBD business owner and former landscape designer, Wendy Crow, with help from Pop Design Studios, hopes to see the mall opened to one-way traffic.

The designs outline plans to open the mall to traffic, creating a boulevard linking Vaughan Street and Nixon Street. The plan also includes the installation of parallel parking, a state-of-the-art nature based children’s playground in the underutilised area around the tower.

Wendy said, “I worked as a landscape designer for 10 years and feel that traffic will enhance, not detract from the area of concern.

“The space around the tower, including removing some of the car parking in front of it, could be turned into a very inviting town square, where families can gather and enjoy the facilities. The installation of the parallel parking between the trees in the mall would add additional parking and free up this area.

“The mall needs to be an absolute drawcard for the town. I want to see this become a very aesthetically attractive area.

“The mall is an artery, but it’s blocked and we need to get blood flowing again.

“The biggest selling point of the CBD are the beautiful trees. This is something unique that can’t be found at any other shopping district in the area.

“I also envisage that the road could be closed off for events at certain times.”

Since the decision was made by Greater Shepparton City Council in 2014 to “abandon further consideration of the reopening of the mall to traffic having regard to the estimated costs of implementation ($4,122,763) and return on investment as outlined in the Maude Street Mall revitalisation study report,” council has spent $342,000 on infrastructure in the mall and if it was to go ahead, a further $340,00 would be spent on installing the pop-up infrastructure, with further running costs also expected.

According to council records, an upgrade to the music system in the mall in early 2015 came at a cost of $8,000 and in May 2014, council contributed $336,000 toward the installation of CCTV.

These facts beg the question. How much more will council spend on activating the mall?

There is still time for the community to have their say on the current plans that have been put forward.

Council has set up a shop front to allow the community to view the concept plan and have their say at 189 Maude Street Mall (formerly Valley Booksellers). Feedback can also be provided by filling out an online survey at www.greatershepparton.com.au, which will be accepted until January 9.