Businesses get into Christmas spirit and win

BUSINESSES in and around Shepparton’s CBD got into the Christmas spirit this year, taking part in the Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Christmas Window Decoration Competition. But there could only be two winners. First place was taken out by Sabac on High for their magical Christmas decorations and shop front transformation and second place was awarded to Joe Paul Menswear for their quirky and fun window display.

The window displays were judged by the Friends of SAM. Sabac on High was awarded a $1,000 advertising voucher from 95.3 Triple M and Joe Paul Menswear was awarded a $500 advertising voucher.

Sabac on High owner, Chris Wilcox said, “It’s a big job to put our decorations up. It takes a month to set up by our shop manager, Tracy Heyward.

“We are just thrilled to have won.”

Joe Paul Menswear owners, Joe Caré and Paul Kapsalis said, “We’re really excited to have won.

“It’s great to get into the Christmas spirit this year.

“We had a lot of great reactions.”