Businesses nominated for trade services, customer service, best new business, visitor experience and young professional

FIVE new businesses have been nominated for trade services, customer service, best new business and young professional as part of this week’s 2017 White King-Pental 95.3 Triple M Business Awards.

Melinda Fitzsimmons Kinesiology received a nomination under the Customer Service of the Year – Professional Services category, Gas Strut Recharge Shepparton received a nomination under the Business Award – Trade Services category, The Woolshed @ Emerald Bank received a nomination under the Visitor Experience of the Year category, Barca.Love received a nomination under the Best New Business – Under Two Years category and JG Thompson Lawyers lawyer, Ella Thompson received a nomination under the Young Professional of the Year category.

All businesses within the Greater Shepparton City Council boundary are eligible to be nominated for an award with each award category’s individual set of criteria available on the Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry website.

Nominations can be made in-store at participating businesses, online at www.sheppartonchamber.com.au/awards or via post by sending a completed nomination form to Business Awards, PO Box 364, Shepparton 3630.