Buy local, shop local, support local

Amid the COVID-19 crisis that is affecting the world, now more than ever it’s important to support and shop at our local businesses. The government directive is to only leave the house for essentials, so remember SPC Factory Sales has lots of affordable food and household products available at competitive prices.

Locally owned and operated for over 21 years, SPC Factory Sales are stocked with plenty of foods including canned fruit, canned fish, honey, snacks, drinks, frozen and chilled products and much more.

“Now that the panic buying is over we have got most of our regular lines back on the floor, however quantity limits still apply in some cases” said SPC Factory Sales co-owner, Samuel Prentice.

SPC Factory Sales also wants to assure all their customers that their safety is their number one priority.

“We understand some people don’t want to leave their homes and are worried about their health right now, which is why we’ve put several new safety measures in place.

To ensure their customers safety, SPC Factory Sales have instigated a number of new safety and hygiene procedures.

“Customers have the option to put on vinyl gloves as they walk through the doors, and we have a cleaning station set up for the trolleys. We’ve also put up perspex barriers on the registers to give added protection to both staff and our customers. Our staff are wearing gloves or sanitising their hands regularly as well as cleaning the registers and store on a regular basis.” Samuel said.

Also for the rest of the month of April, SPC Factory Sales are offering a 10 percent discount for pensioners and health care cardholders.

“It’s important for us to assist those who are most vulnerable right now, so we’re doing what we can to help.” Samuel said.

SPC Factory Sales is at one convenient location, with free parking available.

Open seven days at 197-205 Corio Street, Shepparton.

Please note their Sunday trading hours have been altered to 9am to 4pm.