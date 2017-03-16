Bypass action group keen to move forward David Lee

SHEPPARTON’S Goulburn Valley Highway Bypass Action Group hosted a reception last week in demonstrating the on-going support for the Shepparton Bypass.

The proposed bypass is a 36km north-south route running west of Shepparton and Mooroopna and linking the Goulburn Valley Highway to the Midland Highway.

The first stage is planned to run from the Midland Highway west of Mooroopna via Mooroopna-Echuca Road to Numurkah Road/ Goulburn Valley Highway north of Shepparton and is anticipated to cost approximately $260M.

The Goulburn Valley Highway Bypass Action Group is strongly encouraging the State Government to allocate $20M to VicRoads in its 2017/18 budget to prepare a detailed business case, detailed design and land acquisition for stage one of the bypass in order for it to be shovel ready.

Bypass Action Group chair, Peter Johnson said, “Our reception provided the opportunity to demonstrate extensive local government and industry support across the region for the bypass. The message was clear, local transport operators do not want their trucks thundering down High Street any more than local businesses and residents want them there.

“We heard from a number of speakers who highlighted the benefits of the bypass in terms of improved safety on our roads, improved freight efficiency and enhancing the look and feel of Shepparton’s central business district. The need is irrefutable; we just need financial support to kick start construction.”

Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor, Cr Dinny Adem said, “The action group and the broader Goulburn Valley region implores the State Government through its 2017/18 budget to invest in making stage one of the bypass a reality.

“While yes the project is long overdue, as the Reception highlighted, the issues are intensifying so now is the time to make it happen.”