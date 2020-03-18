Call for lights at Graham Street

To the Editor

Wendy Lovell is right calling for an upgrade, with the new hospital development nearly completed and the announcement of a new housing estate to the north east of the city, it is time for the Graham Street and Wyndham Street intersection to be upgraded with lights and associated traffic control systems installed.

Currently, from Graham Street, motorists have to negotiate up to 4 lanes of traffic if they are heading north or 2 lanes of traffic if heading south.

Anyone using that intersection will verify the unnerving experience that can be, especially at peak times. And pedestrians trying to cross the highway, in its present form also have a difficult and dangerous time navigating their passage.

The intersection of Graham and Verney roads also need upgraded traffic controls.

Furthermore, the present car parking arrangements only add to the sometimes confusion with traffic movements in that area.

It is time that VicRoads, in partnership with Greater Shepparton City Council produce a master plan for that whole precinct to facilitate safer and more efficient traffic and pedestrian flow before we have a disaster to contend with.

And while we are on this topic, a revamping of the Balaclava Road /Monash Street intersection is now sorely needed. The increase in traffic flow, combined with the curved entry from Corio into Monash is not the safest route to travel. A set of traffic lights for vehicles and pedestrians, combined with a straight line alignment would solve that problem.

Overall, the north of Shepparton is changing in traffic flow, increased residential development and future retail development and the authorities must take these issues into consideration

Geoff Dobson

Shepparton