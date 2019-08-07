Calling all creative brains within our community

DO YOU have a creative vision you’d love to execute? Are you passionate about bringing art, food or culture to the community? Do you want to expand the minds of locals? Shepparton Festival would love to hear from you!

Expressions of interest are now open for the 2020 Shepparton Festival. Drawing on the vast skills of our multicultural community, Shepparton Festival has been running for 23 years and is a celebration of art in all its forms. The festival takes place at various locations around the Goulburn Valley over two weeks, with sixty events taking place during the 2019 festival.

During their annual general meeting on Monday night, artists, organisers, community members and board members from the Shepparton Festival announced officially the 2020 festival theme, ‘Evolve’ and opened up expressions of interest for the art festival.

The theme ‘Evolve’ encourages the community to consider what this word means to them, especially in relation to Greater Shepparton as a whole.

To register your interest in being involved as a creative, volunteer, food stall, venue, community group, or to simply find out how you can help, visit www.sheppartonfestival.org.au/eoi/. For those unfamiliar with the expression of interest process, organisers at Shepparton Festival can assist with that too, simply drop them a line via the Contact Us section on their website.