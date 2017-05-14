Calling all small operators in building and construction Nicholise Garner

SMALL business operators in the building and construction industry are vulnerable to being compromised by overdue payments. Many business owners don’t like asking for money owed, but getting paid is all about thinking like a business. It is not enough to just do the work or make the sale, running a business is also about collecting payment.

The Office of the Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman (ASBFEO) recently conducted an inquiry on payment times and practices in Australia. Small businesses reported that both late and extended payments were their number one problem.

Greater Shepparton business development officer, Tricia Martinek said, “Getting paid is a huge struggle that many small businesses face and it is very pleasing to see that ASBFEO has called on the Australian Government to legislate to set a maximum payment time for big businesses to pay their small business suppliers. We are offering a short workshop which is relevant to anyone in the building industry that struggles to get paid, can’t seem to get on top of cash flow, loses track of paperwork or feels that they are just not getting what they deserve.”

The workshop will provide you with the information you need to develop a clear picture of how much profit you are making in your business. You will learn to implement simple business systems and final records to reduce overdue payments, identify your cash conversion cycle and use it to help you plan as well as learn to invoice well and improve payment collection times.

Greater Shepparton City Council will host this workshop Thursday, May 18 from 6pm to 8pm at the Greater Shepparton Business Centre, 70 New Dookie Road, Shepparton. Cost is $20 per person. For more information, visit www.sheppartonbusiness.com.au/small-business-training