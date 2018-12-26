Calls for stadium development funding commitment

THE Andrews Labor Government is being called on to provide funding towards the planned multi-million dollar redevelopment of the Shepparton Sports Stadium.

The project, costed by Greater Shepparton City Council at $37M, will see the stadium transform into an elite event and sporting facility to be known as the Shepparton Sports & Event Centre.

The project will see the construction of three new basketball/netball multi-use courts, including a show court with a 3,000 seat retractable grandstand, new wet area amenities, administration hub and carpark.

The redevelopment will also provide an economic boon to the local economy by supporting 169 local jobs during construction and generating an additional $12.3M per annum upon completion.

Speaking in State Parliament, Member for Northern Victoria Region, Wendy Lovell used the opportunity to challenge Labor to stop ignoring the sporting needs of the Goulburn Valley community and commit funds to help ensure the project becomes a reality.

Member for Northern Victoria Region, Wendy Lovell said, “The redevelopment of the Shepparton Sports Stadium is a project that I have advocated for over many years and is long overdue.

“The redevelopment will create new jobs for locals during and after construction and will attract events and tourists that will boost the local economy.

“I call on the minister to provide a commitment to match the Liberal’s pledge of $15.5M towards the redevelopment of Shepparton Sports Stadium into the first-class Shepparton Sports & Events Centre.”