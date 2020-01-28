Campaspe Shire 2020 Australia Day Awards winners announced

Outstanding local individuals and groups have been formally recognised and awarded at the 2020 Campaspe Shire Australia Day Awards.

A tireless Kyabram volunteer, an inspirational youth, an umpire and coach, a music festival, a Tongala arts group and a talented young sports star were named as award winners.

Campaspe Shire Mayor, Cr Adrian Weston said, “Campaspe is very fortunate to have many selfless and talented community members working hard and dedicating countless hours to increase opportunities and improve the health and wellbeing of our residents and we thank them all.”

Awards were presented in the following categories: