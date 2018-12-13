Can you help find Kane?

POLICE are appealing for information to help locate missing teenager, Kane Good who is known to frequent the Shepparton and Cobram areas.

The 16-year-old boy was last seen about 6:30pm on November 8 in Ascot Vale, near the corner of Ascot Vale Road and Regent Street.

Police hold concerns for Kane’s welfare due to his age and have released an image in the hope someone recognises him and can provide information on his whereabouts.

Kane is described as about 178cm tall with a thin build, short dark hair, brown eyes and a fair complexion. He also has a piercing in his left eyebrow and is unshaven.

Anyone who sees Kane or has information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Moonee Valley Crime Investigation Unit on 9373 5888 or Cobram Police Station on 5871 1977.