Can you help with any of these cases? David Lee

GREATER Shepparton Police are on the hunt for a number of individuals in relation to missing persons cases, person of interest and theft cases and are asking the community for assistance in providing further information.

If you have any information, please contact Shepparton Police on (03)5820 5777 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or by visiting www.crimestoppers.com.au

Search for missing teenager Jawad Walker

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate missing teenager, Jawad Walker.

The 17-year-old was last seen in the Shepparton area on September 15.

Police have concerns for his welfare due to the length of time that he has been missing.

Police have released an image of Jawad in the hope someone can provide information regarding his current whereabouts.

Help detectives solve this one

Investigators are seeking public assistance to locate clothing stolen from a menswear shop in Shepparton between September 25, 2017 and September 30, 2017.

The round neck shirt was stolen in two different colours being blue and white the others are the same colour and design as that stolen.

Multiple sizes have been taken.

They are specifically identifiable by the small Tommy Hilfiger logo on the left hand side of the shirts.

Stolen alcohol

A theft from a Shepparton retailer on the July 10, 2017 remains under investigation.

Police have now released an image of an unknown male who could assist the investigation.

Wanted for multiple warrants

Police are searching for 33 year old, Kyle McLeigh who is wanted for multiple warrants. McLeigh is known to frequent the Shepparton and Mooroopna areas.