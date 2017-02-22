Cancer Council seeks Aussies for breakthrough research David Lee

CANCER Council Victoria is searching for 50,000 Australians to take part in the Australian Breakthrough Cancer (ABC) Study, a cancer research study that’s expected to spawn the next generation of scientific breakthroughs.

The ABC Study will recruit one of the largest cohorts of Australians to help researchers uncover new risk factors for cancer and other diseases.

More than 30,000 people have already signed up since recruitment started in 2014. However, Cancer Council Victoria CEO, Todd Harper said more men are needed to make the findings as broadly applicable as possible.

“We are calling on men over 40 who haven’t had cancer to sign up today to help us reach our target of recruiting 15,000 men this year. Participating in the study is straightforward and can be completed from the comfort of your own home, with questionnaires available online.”

The ABC Study will help researchers understand more about cancer by studying the lifestyles of Australians who have not been diagnosed with cancer, and then comparing those who go on to develop cancer with those who don’t.

Mr Harper said the large-scale study would enable researchers to identify an individual’s risk factors for cancer so we can get cancer prevention messages to those who need them most.

People interested in taking part can learn more and sign up at www.abcstudy.com.au