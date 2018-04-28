Careers Day Out 2018 Nicholise Garner

WE’RE all expected to work more and for longer, so we might as well do what we enjoy. Whether you’re nearing the end of your schooling, on the hunt for a career change or re-entering the workforce, Careers Day Out is a must.

The annual Shepparton event is your one-stop-shop for career advice on discovering training opportunities and career advice from experts.

Visit the Centerlink stand, the Skills and Jobs Centre and all of the major universities plus get involved in panel discussions around the opportunities Health, Trades and Agricultural industries.

Plus view all of the current job vacancies in town. You never know, you may even meet your new boss!

Panel Session Timetable: Trades, 4:45pm to 5:05pm, Agriculture and Sustainability, 5:10pm to 5:50pm and Health, 6pm to 6:30pm. Head to the Shepparton Showgrounds tomorrow – Thursday, April 26, 2018. Open to the public from 4:30pm to 7pm for free entry to the Careers Day Out.

Food will be available thanks to the Shepparton Rugby Union Club. For a full list of exhibitors visit www.careersdayout.com.au or find Careers Day Out on Facebook.

Careers Day Out is coordinated by Greater Shepparton City Council, GOTAFE, La Trobe University, Committee for Greater Shepparton, Goulburn Murray LLEN, University of Melbourne and GV Health. The committee extends its thanks to the sponsors of this event.