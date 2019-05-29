Casual and relaxed learning

LOOKING for a change of career or just wanting to learn some new skills? Whether you left school early, have been out of the workplace for a while, or just want to learn something different, the South Shepparton Community Centre can help you get back into learning.

The South Shepparton Community Centre is a registered Learn Local, meaning they are a not-for-profit organisation who assist people, from all walks of life, on their path to learning or upgrading their skills.

The classes are small and friendly, in a more comfortable and casual atmosphere than a typical classroom. From textiles to job skills and English classes, there’s something to suit everyone.

Why not give them a call on 5821 6172, email [email protected] or just pop into South Shepparton Community Centre, 11 Service St, Shepparton.