Catch up with the mayor and CEO David Lee

LOCAL residents across the municipality will be given the chance to discuss ideas and issues with Greater Shepparton City Council Chief Executive Officer, Peter Harriott and Mayor, Cr Dinny Adem over the coming months, when the two take to the road.

Residents will have the opportunity to make appointments to meet with the chief executive officer and mayor to discuss ideas and issues during 30 minute time slots at Merrigum on Friday, June 30 between 9am and 12 noon and at Congupna on Friday, July 21 between 9am and 12 noon.

Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor, Cr Dinny Adem encourages people to take the opportunity to discuss their topics directly.

“This initiative is part of our councillor engagement program and I hope community members take the opportunity to meet with the Chief Executive Officer and I,” Cr Adem said.

Greater Shepparton City Council Chief Executive Officer, Peter Harriott said, “This is a fantastic opportunity for council to hear directly from community members in our small towns. I look forward to meeting with our residents.”

To make an appointment for any of the sessions, contact the chief executive officer’s and mayor’s office on (03) 5832 9700 and provide an outline of what you would like to discuss. Bookings must be made three days prior to the relevant session.