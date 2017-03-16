Catch up with the mayor and CEO David Lee

GREATER Shepparton City Council CEO, Peter Harriott and Mayor, Cr Dinny Adem will be meeting with local residents across the municipality in the coming months.

Residents will have the opportunity to make appointments to meet with the CEO and Mayor to discuss ideas and issues.

Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor, Cr Dinny Adem encourages people to take the opportunity to discuss their topics directly.

“This initiative is part of our Councillor engagement program and I hope community members take the opportunity to meet with the CEO and I,” Cr Adem said.

Peter Harriott said, “This is a fantastic opportunity for Council to hear directly from community members in our small towns. I look forward to meeting with our residents.”

Meetings are available by appointment in 30 minute slots at Tatura on Friday, March 17 between 9am and 12 noon, at Katandra on Friday, April 21 between 9am and 12 noon, at Mooroopna on Friday, May 19 between 9am and 12 noon, at Merrigum on Friday, June 16 between 9am and 12 noon and at Congupna on Friday, July 21 from 9am and 12 noon.

To make an appointment for any of these sessions, contact the CEO and Mayor’s office on 5832 9700 and provide an outline of what you would like to discuss. Bookings must be made three days prior to the relevant session.